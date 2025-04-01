Picton Property Income (PCTN) has completed the £8.4m disposal of a vacant office building, which is to be redeveloped for student accommodation. The company completed three such sales in FY25, for an aggregate £51m (gross), at an average 5% premium to the March 2024 valuation. In addition to the valuation uplift, the sales significantly enhance earnings and provide opportunities for accretive capital deployment, including ongoing share repurchases.

