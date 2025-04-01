Zip unveils new Risk Orchestration suite at Zip Forward Europe, where global leaders convened to explore how AI and emerging technologies will transform procurement risk management in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape

Zip, the world's leading procurement orchestration platform processing over $100 billion in business spend, today announced Zip for Risk Orchestration, a new solution that brings Zip's proven orchestration capabilities to supplier risk management. The announcement was made during Zip Forward Europe in London, featuring a keynote from EcoVadis Chief Impact Officer Nicole Sherwin, alongside procurement leaders from Invesco, Metro Bank, Just Eat, and more. Industry experts Dr. Elouise Epstein, Susan Walsh, and James Meads also shared insights on strengthening operational resilience through procurement in an era of regulatory changes and emerging technologies like agentic AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401038182/en/

Introducing Risk Orchestration at Zip Forward Europe

As organizations face mounting security vulnerabilities and compliance challenges, Zip for Risk Orchestration enables global enterprises to streamline supplier risk assessments, financial verification, and regulatory compliance enabling businesses to mitigate risks related to fraud, security breaches, and costly enforcement actions.

Regulations worldwide are fundamentally reshaping how businesses manage supplier relationships. The challenge has never been more urgent: companies now have more suppliers than employees, and 98% of global organizations have a relationship with at least one third party that has been breached creating a perfect storm of financial, security, and compliance threats. Organizations in EMEA face particularly stringent regulations, including DORA, GDPR, CSRD, ViDA, the EU AI Act, and the German Supply Chain Act, with GDPR fines alone reaching €5.88 billion since implementation.

"Effective supplier risk management begins with comprehensive spend visibility and control," said Clare Cassano, Head of Procurement Strategy Execution at Invesco. "By implementing Zip to drive more spend under management, we're in turn creating a foundation for better supplier governance and risk oversight. This approach allows us to make more informed decisions about our supplier relationships while strengthening our overall risk management posture a critical advantage in today's complex financial regulatory landscape."

With Zip for Risk Orchestration, businesses can move beyond reactive risk management to a proactive, AI-driven approach to compliance:

Vendor Due Diligence : Prevent financial fraud with automated bank account verification and tax ID validation (TIN, VAT) to ensure payments go to legitimate entities.

: Prevent financial fraud with automated bank account verification and tax ID validation (TIN, VAT) to ensure payments go to legitimate entities. Centralized Risk Repository : Gain complete visibility into supplier risk with a single source of truth for compliance data, contracts, and risk scores.

: Gain complete visibility into supplier risk with a single source of truth for compliance data, contracts, and risk scores. Automated Approval Workflows : Unify risk management across Procurement, Finance, Legal, and IT with structured approval paths for faster, audit-ready decisions.

: Unify risk management across Procurement, Finance, Legal, and IT with structured approval paths for faster, audit-ready decisions. Risk Scoring Tiering : Prioritize oversight by automatically assigning risk levels to suppliers based on industry, location, and regulatory exposure.

: Prioritize oversight by automatically assigning risk levels to suppliers based on industry, location, and regulatory exposure. Scheduled Risk Reviews : Stay compliant with evolving regulations through regular monitoring that surfaces red flags before they disrupt operations.

: Stay compliant with evolving regulations through regular monitoring that surfaces red flags before they disrupt operations. Vendor Audit Reporting: Easily generate audit packages and reports to meet regulatory requirements any time.

Invesco, Prudential, and Coinbase are among the forward-thinking organizations already benefiting from Zip's unified approach to third-party risk. Use cases include streamlining vendor compliance checks throughout the relationship lifecycle, proactively identifying and addressing risk factors with automated scoring systems, and enhancing financial oversight through scheduled vendor reviews.

"As we expanded into EMEA and saw 200% growth, we noticed something unexpected customers were already using Zip to orchestrate third-party risk in ways we hadn't designed for," said Rujul Zaparde, Co-founder and CEO of Zip. "The demand is clear: businesses need a better way to handle risk across finance, compliance, and security, but existing solutions are fragmented and inefficient. So we're turning what customers are already doing into a purpose-built solution. Just as we transformed procurement orchestration, we're now helping businesses proactively manage regulatory and operational risks worldwide."

About Zip

Zip is the world's leading procurement orchestration platform, empowering businesses to accelerate the procurement process, mitigate risk, and drive growth by offering a single front door to unify the teams, tasks, and tools involved in working with suppliers. With Zip, businesses can maximize employee adoption of purchasing policies and increase spend visibility and control. As the leading solution for optimizing business spend, Zip's AI-powered platform is trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide, including Anthropic, Arm, Canva, Coinbase, Discover, Dollar Tree, Instacart, Lyft, Northwestern Mutual, Prudential, Reddit, Sephora, Snowflake, and Sprouts to maximize the ROI of every dollar. To learn more, visit ziphq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401038182/en/

Contacts:

chrysta@theolsoncompany.co