ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 12:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Shift Magazine: "The Ring and the Mountain" Documentary Gains National Acclaim and Strategic Partnerships

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / "The Ring and the Mountain," the poignant documentary produced by Abby Boretto, continues to captivate audiences nationwide, earning widespread media attention and forging significant collaborations within the veteran community.?

The film, which chronicles Boretto's journey to connect with her late father-a U.S. Marine whose Annapolis class ring was discovered atop a mountain north of the Arctic Circle-has been featured across various esteemed platforms: ?CBS 8+1YouTube+1

  • SOFREP Radio: In Episode 710, Boretto delves into her personal narrative and the documentary's creation, highlighting her dedication to storytelling and community engagement. ?SOFREP

  • CBS 8 San Diego: The station spotlighted Boretto's transformative discovery and the film's premiere at the USS Midway Museum, emphasizing its local significance. ?YouTube

  • The Hartford Courant: Connecticut's leading newspaper featured an in-depth article on Boretto's roots and the documentary's impact on understanding familial legacies.?

  • WTNH News 8: The Connecticut-based news outlet covered Boretto's story, shedding light on her journey and the broader implications of her father's legacy.?

In addition to media coverage, "The Ring and the Mountain" has garnered the attention of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a renowned nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders. Discussions are underway to explore collaborative initiatives that align with both parties' missions of honoring and assisting those who serve.?

Abby Boretto expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support:?

"The journey of creating this documentary has been profoundly personal. Witnessing its resonance with audiences and organizations like Tunnel to Towers reaffirms the universal themes of sacrifice, discovery, and connection that the film embodies."?

"The Ring and the Mountain" continues to be showcased at various venues and film festivals nationwide, furthering conversations about legacy, service, and the enduring bonds between generations.

Media Contact:

Rob Garcia
Phone: 619-316-1856
Email: editor@shiftlifedesign.com

About "The Ring and the Mountain":

"The Ring and the Mountain" is a documentary that follows Abby Boretto's quest to understand her late father's life and service after his Annapolis class ring was discovered on a remote mountain. The film explores themes of legacy, identity, and the enduring connections between family members separated by time and circumstance.?YouTube

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

Established in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports first responders, veterans, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes and other assistance programs. The foundation is committed to ensuring that the sacrifices of those who serve are never forgotten.

SOURCE: Shift Magazine



