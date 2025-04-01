Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first phase of exploration on the Bovill claims in Idaho. The Company has engaged the same group conducting the satellite-based mineral exploration program on its silica projects in Québec to explore the Bovill claims to identify high priority targets.

The program aims to deploy advanced methodologies, including Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) analysis, to uncover and map critical mineral and gas signatures within key areas of interest. By leveraging cutting-edge remote sensing capabilities, Argyle Resources is strategically positioned to enhance exploration efficiency and identify high-potential targets for additional exploration.





Figure 1: Historical Mines and Prospects in the Bovill Region



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/246797_5df085d4a43edaf7_001full.jpg

Proposed Scope of Work

LWIR Survey: Covering 2,500 sq. km AOI.

SWIR Gas Survey: Expanding over 11,000 sq. km using one Sentinel satellite tiles.

QDFC Fingerprint Mapping: Prediction and Classification of metallic and quartzite occurrences.

"We are very impressed with the initial feedback from the remote sensing program on our Québec properties, so it was an easy decision to engage the group for our Bovill Silica Project," says, Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company. "Utilizing this technology, we are able to commence digital exploration work while waiting on the BLM to finalize our claims application."

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P. Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential resource properties in North America. The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration practices while creating value for its shareholders.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246797

SOURCE: Argyle Resources Corp.