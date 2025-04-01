Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Louise Kidd to the newly created role of Head of Underwriting in Europe.

"BHSI's steady and profitable expansion in Europe has been driven by the unwavering underwriting discipline and excellent service," said Alessandro Cerase, Head of Europe, BHSI. "Louise has been a leader in this effort. In her expanded role, she will work closely with our Country Managers, executing local and global strategies across our product lines, as we continue to strengthen our portfolio, enhance our service, and deploy our deep technical risk expertise for customers and brokers across Europe."

Louise has 22 years of industry experience. She joined BHSI in 2020 as Head of Third-Party Lines in Ireland, and was subsequently promoted to Country Manager, Ireland, and Global Financial Lines Underwriting Officer. As she assumes her current role, she will continue to serve as Global Financial Lines Underwriting Officer. She is based in Dublin and can be reached at louise.kidd@bhspecialty.com

BHSI offers a wide range of Property, Casualty, Executive Professional (E&P) and Accident Health lines as well as multinational programs in Europe.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401058267/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937