Suqian City Marathon Organizing Committee: 15,000 Runners Fuel 2025 Jingdong Suqian Marathon with Passion

SUQIAN, China, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 30, the 2025 Jingdong Suqian Marathon kicked off. A total of 15,000 runners from all over the world gathered to race through the picturesque land of Suqian under the bright spring sun.



As the city came alive with the spirit of the marathon, runners traversed historic waterways, the shimmering Luoma Lake, and the vibrant, picturesque Santai Mountain. The 42.195-kilometer course served as a vivid testament to Suqian's high-quality development, allowing participants to witness its remarkable transformation.

According to Suqian City Marathon Organizing Committee, at this time of year, Santai Mountain National Forest Park bursts into color, with 500 acres of pear blossoms and thousands of Chinese violet cress painting the landscape, earning the marathon the title of the "most beautiful racecourse." Continuing last year's tradition, this year's event expanded its "music racecourse" concept by increasing the number of live music spots to 60. The dynamic performances, featuring traditional dragon and lion dances, melodious folk music, and the rhythmic beats of rock bands, intertwined with the rhythmic strides of runners, adding to the event's lively atmosphere.

In addition to the captivating scenery and musical backdrop, the marathon introduced an innovative fusion of technology and artistry. Agile robotic dogs made a surprise appearance at hydration stations and exhibition areas, offering futuristic interactive experiences for participants and spectators. A standout feature was the drone cooling mist system, where dozens of drones equipped with ultra-fine mist sprayers soared like floating fountains along the racecourse, bringing a refreshing touch to runners. Additionally, at each of the 42-kilometer markers and the finish line, 70 energetic cheerleaders clad in traditional Hanfu inspired the runners with their spirited encouragement.

As a key stop in the Grand Canal Marathon Series, the 2025 Jingdong Suqian Marathon also redefined traditional race experiences. At the finish line, runners were treated to the first-ever gourmet banquet featuring authentic Suqian cuisine, immersing themselves in the warmth and hospitality of the city while celebrating their achievements.

Source: Suqian City Marathon Organizing Committee

