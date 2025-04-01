Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds' GenAI-Enabled Solution, Investment Companion, is Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced the launch of Investment Companion, a generative AI investor solution, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Happiest Minds customers can now use the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Investment Companion is a comprehensive investor relations knowledge management system that extracts, processes and prioritizes content from multiple sources. It provides interactive, multimedia-rich responses via a chat interface with integrated feedback, enhancing the accessibility and usability of critical information.

Key benefits:

Empowering investor relations

Enhancing investor experience

Real-time data interaction

Seamless document management

User-centric feedback

Sridhar Mantha, CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds, said, "We are thrilled to announce that Investment Companion, our solution for investor relations, is now live on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This launch enables businesses to seamlessly access our cutting-edge solution, designed to transform investor relations by enhancing efficiency, scalability, and engagement. Powered by Azure's trusted platform, Investment Companion empowers organizations to achieve smarter operations and maximize value in today's fast-paced market environment."

Rajiv Shah, Executive Director, Happiest Minds, said, "At Happiest Minds, we are committed to adding business value by providing innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency, foster growth, and enable smarter decision-making. By leveraging advanced technologies and a customer-first approach, we empower organizations to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market and achieve sustainable success."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform, Microsoft Corp., said, "Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Investment Companion, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues. Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Happiest Minds, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smartly."

By leveraging Investment Companion, organizations can ensure that valuable company knowledge is preserved and made accessible to those who need it, such as employees and stakeholders. This not only enhances collaboration and innovation but also improves performance and decision-making processes.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

