Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 31 March 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income Ex-dividend
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|300.53
|297.69
|NAV with debt at fair value
|305.58
|302.74
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
1 April 2025
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
