Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market worth $45.45 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 27.99 billion in 2025 to USD 45.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Majority of the countries are expected to develop REC trading platforms, making access and trading more convenient. The market is primarily driven by the growing corporate emphasis on sustainability to align with consumer preferences and increasing national disclosure requirements. Additionally, long-term factors such as corporate interest in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and evolving regulations reinforce renewable energy certificates (RECs) as the key instrument for legitimately claiming renewable energy usage.

The solar power, by energy type

RECs, or Renewable Energy Certificates, are all about the environmental benefits of electricity produced from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geothermal energy. These certificates are essential for boosting the solar industry, acting as a financial motivator for solar power producers. As the world moves more decisively to cleaner forms of energy, so will RECs take on greater importance in this transition. With RECs, stakeholders can hence move towards a more sustainable future and speed up the use of renewable energy solutions.

1,001-5,000 KWH, by capacity

The Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market is witnessing consistent expansion across all capacity segments, fueled by the growing global emphasis on sustainable energy adoption. In this segment, above 5,000 KWh capacity continues to lead, reflecting uptake among industrial and commercial entities. The next growing segment is 1,001-5,000 KWh, since increasing businesses are taking advantage of the capacity while still pursuing their sustainability objectives. The segments having a capacity of less than 1,000 KWh are growing a bit faster because smaller consumers, which include residential and small commercial consumers, are also becoming aware of and taking up renewables. Thus, it is market growth driven by the combined support of income generation, corporate sustainability practices, and a change towards cleaner sources of energy.

Regional Analysis

In the recent past, the countries in Asia-Pacific have significantly started increasing the generation of renewable energy with the most focus on solar and wind energy. To facilitate the transition, they have set up several mechanisms and incentives like feed-in tariffs, RECs (renewable energy certificate) programs, and Renewable Energy targets. Key developments responsible for REC market growth in the region are China, Japan, and Australia. As an International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC), the market is booming across the region as a global framework for certification of production and usage of renewable equipment.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market are 3Degrees, Inc. (US), Ecohz (Norway), Statkraft (Norway), Shell Energy (UK), EDF Trading Limited (UK), ENGIE (France), Enel Spa (Italy), STX Group (Netherlands). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

3Degrees, Inc.

3Degrees, Inc. is a globally recognized climate solutions provider and Certified B Corporation. The company specializes in renewable energy and decarbonization, helping organizations worldwide transition to a low-carbon economy. 3Degrees Inc. offers a comprehensive portfolio of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), enabling businesses to offset their electricity consumption with renewable energy sources. These RECs are sourced from diverse renewable projects, including wind, solar, and biomass, allowing clients to support sustainable energy initiatives while reducing their carbon footprint. The company also tailors REC portfolios to align with each client's specific sustainability objectives. Apart from RECs, 3Degrees provides Carbon Credits, Renewable Thermal Certificates (RTCs), and Clean Fuel Standard Services

Enel Spa

Enel Spa is a multinational energy company based in Italy, operating in over 30 countries. It is one of the global leading integrated electricity and gas operators, focusing on the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and gas. The company offers REC through its subsidiaries Enel Green Power S.p.A. and Enel Global Trading S.p.A. The company operate in both compliance and voluntary REC markets, assisting clients in meeting renewable energy mandates or achieving sustainability goals. The company has a global presence with major operations in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Statkraft

Statkraft is a Norwegian state-owned enterprise and one of Europe's largest largest renewable energy producers and a global company in energy market operations. The company has evolved into a global leader in hydropower, wind power, solar energy, and other renewable sources. It is expanding globally to increase renewable power generation from water, wind and sun. Statkraft offers Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), which are market-based instruments that certify the bearer owns one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity generated from a renewable energy resource. These certificates play a crucial role in promoting renewable energy by providing a mechanism for trading and tracking green energy production. The company conducts its business operations majorly in Europe, South America and Asia.

