Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

01stApril 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31stMarch 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

31st March 2025 48.23p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 48.45p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

01stApril 2025