New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025.

Perfect Corp is scheduled to present on April 10, 2025 at 08:00. Louis Chen will be representing the company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 08:00 ET

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Perfect Corp

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry, and watch brands and by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR) product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

SOURCE: LD Micro