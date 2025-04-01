Brossard, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (the "Company") Orbec is pleased to announce a major development regarding its Muus Property. Following a comprehensive drone magnetics survey at 35-meter line-spacing, the Company's geophysical and geological team has defined drill targets, where the E-W Guercheville fault intersects NE-SW faults, on the company's 100% owned Muus property. This important confirmation is expected to play a critical role in Orbec's ongoing exploration efforts.

For regional context, the E-W Guercheville Deformation Zone hosts several mineralised bodies, such as the Nelligan Gold project (IAMGOLD), and the Falcon and Philibert projects (Northern Superior). Also, NE-SW oriented faults are important regional structures observed, for example, at IAMGOLD's Monster Lake project and in the Fancamp corridor.

In light of this breakthrough, Orbec's geological team has devised an ambitious drilling program to further investigate this highly prospective fault intersection. The team is optimistic that the upcoming drilling campaign will help delineate and confirm the structures that have yet to be fully explored (Figure 1 below), and identify those which host gold mineralisation.





John Tait, CEO of Orbec, emphasized the importance of the recognition of these features, saying, "With an outstanding team of geophysicists and geologists on this program, we're very confident that the proposed drill program will delineate and confirm these structures that have never been drilled, and identify gold mineralisation. The Southern Chapais-Chibougamau Camp offers exceptional upside value to gold explorers, as it remains largely underexplored. We are in an exciting phase of our comprehensive exploration program which we believe will lead to drilling significant mineralized intersections that could mirror discoveries and mines in the surrounding area, such as IAMGOLD's Nelligan deposit, which boasts 8.2 million ounces of gold."

The confirmation of the fault intersection signals an exciting new phase for Orbec, and the upcoming drilling program is highly anticipated to unlock the full potential of the Muus Property.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol (OGQ, PG, FAusIMM), technical adviser to the Company, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large and highly prospective mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Muus is prospective for gold mineralisation and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 8.3 million oz Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 8.3% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Tait, CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release.

