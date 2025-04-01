Full Year Revenues Increased 11% to $5.7 million

Net Income Increased 136% to $324 thousand

New Facility in Final Stages of Construction Appraised at $13 million

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Just Right Products Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) ("ADM" or the "Company"), announces its financial results for the 12-months ended December 31, 2024. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Financial Highlights for the year ending December 31, 2024

Total Revenue of $5,760,459, an 11% increase over $5,188,930 in 2023

School Uniform Sales of $1,555,366, compared with $1,402,784 in 2023

Promotional Sales of $4,205,093, compared with $3,786,146 in 2023

Gross Margin of 35%, an increase over 29% in 2023

Net Income of $324,311, a 136% increase over $137,468

At December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $412,449 and accounts receivable of $366,689

"Our year-end performance reflects the success of our strategic pivot toward the government sector, which was the primary driver of our revenue growth. Gross margins also expanded by 600 basis points to 35%, highlighting the strength of our business model," said ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson. "With demand continuing to grow, our focus remains on increasing operational capacity. Construction of our new 100,000+ sq. ft. facility is nearly complete, and we expect it to open this summer, adding up to five times our current production capacity. This expansion will allow us to better serve existing customers while also capturing new business, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where a major competitor's exit has created additional opportunities."

"An appraisal in October 2024 valued our new facility at $13 million, with an additional $3.7 million for the adjacent land, which is substantially higher than its carrying value. Yet, this asset value remains unrecognized in our market valuation," Mr. Johnson continued. "Our dual strategy of organic growth and strategic acquisitions has positioned ADM to drive continued top-line growth while improving operational efficiencies. As we move into 2025, we remain confident in our ability to accelerate expansion, strengthen our market leadership in promotional products and school uniforms, and unlock long-term value for our shareholders."

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customers with customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing our recession resistant customer base, with sales topping over $5.7 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. For more information, please visit:

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe -harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

