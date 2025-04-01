Data Published in World Neurosurgery

Key Study Findings:

3.4x lower rate of screw loosening (2.7% vs. 9.2%)

38% lower disability scores over the control group one year after surgery (ODI)

58% reduction in implant-related revision surgeries

Data from a post-market clinical study, published in World Neurosurgery1, demonstrates the significant benefits of Neo Medical's Force Control Technology in spinal (thoracolumbar) fusion procedures.

Jointly led by Prof. David Noriega, Chief of the Orthopaedic Department at Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid (Spain), and Dr. Yasser Abdalla, Head of Department of Neurosurgery, Nordwest-Krankenhaus, Sanderbusch (Germany), the study highlights the clear advantages of Neo's platform in reducing early screw loosening and improving patient outcomes by managing unintended mechanical stress during surgery.

Prof. David Noriega said, "Limiting unintended stress during thoracolumbar fusion surgery is essential to reducing complications like screw loosening and implant failure. Optimizing the fixation process with Neo's Force Control Technology supports real improvements in clinical outcomes and patients' quality of life."

Dr. Yasser Abdalla added, "These results highlight how Neo's Force Control Technology allows us to apply corrective forces effectively while minimizing harmful mechanical stress. By protecting both the implants and the patient's anatomy, we can reduce complications and achieve better outcomes in spinal fusion surgery."

Neo's co-founder and CEO, Vincent Lefauconnier, said: "The results of this study highlight the clinical value of our Force Control Technology in reducing some of the most common and damaging complications that too often limit the benefits patients see after surgery. Our goal is to move spine surgery beyond the limits of legacy systems, reimagining treatment processes to make them safer, more efficient, and more effective for every patient."

About the Study

The clinical study involved 75 patients undergoing thoracolumbar fusion surgery to treat conditions including trauma, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc disease.

The data showed a significant reduction in screw loosening, with the Neo Pedicle Screw System (PSS) demonstrating a screw loosening rate of just 2.7% after one year 3.4 times lower than the 9.2% rate seen in the control group. This result was enabled by Neo's IP protected Force Control Technology, delivering powerful correction while limiting the unintended stress applied to both the implants and surrounding anatomical structures.2

The study also demonstrated substantial improvements in patients' postoperative daily function. At one year post surgery, patients treated using Neo's technology reported disability scores 38% lower than those in the control group, indicating better daily function (Oswestry Disability Index scores of 22.6 and 36.6, respectively).

At the two-year follow-up, the ODI score dropped still further to 19, with significant reductions in back pain, from a baseline visual analog scale score of 80.3 to 21.6 at one year.

The implant-related revision rate in the Neo group was 4.1%, representing a 58% reduction compared to published data (9.8%).

These results clearly demonstrate the clinical benefits of Neo's Force Control Technology and the NEO Universal platform, delivering a substantial reduction in complications and significant improvements in patient outcomes.

About Neo Medical

Neo is a Swiss technology company dedicated to advancing spine care by enhancing surgical precision, improving patient outcomes, and elevating processes both inside and outside the OR. The company is committed to moving beyond the limits of legacy systems, integrating cutting-edge technologies and materials with data-driven solutions to address key challenges in the field.

Neo's proprietary platform combines intraoperative augmented reality, AI-driven data guidance, and unique Force Control Technology, designed to enable surgeons to optimize treatments and reduce complications. This seamless integration is intended to provide a personalized and effective approach to spine surgery, which enhances patient care and surgical efficiency.

Alongside its technology portfolio, the company's operational service model 'SmartService' streamlines administrative processes before, during, and after surgery, and is intended to improve efficiency, reduce treatment-associated costs, and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare system.

Headquartered near Lausanne, Switzerland, Neo is expanding its global presence, with operations in the US, Spain, France, and Germany. The company's mission is to redefine spine surgery, making it safer, more efficient, and accessible to patients worldwide.

Noriega DC, Ardura F, Awad K, Hajdari S, Sánchez Lite I, Abdalla Y. Is Force Control a safe and efficient surgical technology for thoracolumbar fusion surgery? A Post Market Clinical Follow-up Study. World Neurosurg. (2025) 196:123812. doi: 10.1016/j.wneu.2025.123812. PMID: 39983986 Kafchitsas K, Spanidis E, Drees P. Do reduction and tightening of the screw-rod construct affect pedicle screw anchorage? A biomechanical study. Eur Spine J 2022; 31:3242.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401556030/en/

Contacts:

Neo Medical

Max Howells

max.howells@neo-medical.com



Halsin Partners

Mike Sinclair

msinclair@halsin.com