The Objective Achieves a 400% ROI Thanks to the Opti Digital SaaS Platform

Opti Digital, a leading premium advertising monetization platform, has formed a strategic partnership with The Objective , Spain's fastest-growing digital newspaper over the past two years. By integrating Opti Digital's advanced platform , The Objective has significantly optimized its programmatic strategy, achieving a remarkable 400% return on investment (ROI) with enhanced autonomy and efficiency.

Founded in 2013, The Objective has become a benchmark in Spain's online news publishing landscape. As part of its growth strategy, the news outlet sought a comprehensive solution to enhance the monetization of its advertising inventory while ensuring full control, transparency, and flexibility in its management.

To address this industry-wide need, Opti Digital launched its SaaS solution earlier this year (previously available only as a managed service), giving publishers greater control over their advertising inventory. This solution not only maximizes impression value but also enhances web performance by cutting ad load times in half. As a result, it improves user experience and SEO positioning, both crucial for attracting a highly qualified audience.

The platform stands out by simplifying the management of both direct and programmatic campaigns. Combined with its real-time control panel, it optimizes performance and enables strategic decision-making, all without the need for advanced technical knowledge. This ease of use has led to a savings of six days of work per month in AdOps.

Regarding the investment and the results achieved, Fernando Perales, Chief Revenue at The Objective, comments: 'We closed 2024 with a significant increase in audience (+26.5%), revenue (+32%), and social media (+58%). These figures solidify The Objective as one of the most attractive and relevant media outlets in the Spanish mass media landscape. Our strategy of diversifying revenue sources and focusing on high-quality journalism are the hallmarks of our newspaper. Without a doubt, a winning bet. Regarding the Open and Data business, we have strengthened and renewed agreements with our main partners. Working alongside Opti Digital has been crucial, and over time, it has demonstrated the value of partnerships with industry-leading companies.'

On his part, Juan Antonio Muñoz-Gallego, Programmatic and Data Director at The Objective, highlights: 'I want to congratulate the Opti Digital team for their excellent work. With their platform, they have created a solution that offers complete control and transparency in programmatic management in an agile and flexible way. Few platforms provide such a high level of security and autonomy, making it an essential tool for any publisher.'

The results have exceeded expectations, solidifying Opti Digital's platform as a highly profitable investment for The Objective.

