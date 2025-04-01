Anzeige
01.04.2025
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

MANCHESTER ANDLONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 March 2025, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue

40,528,238

Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury

1,304,208

Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation

39,224,030

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 April 2025

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


