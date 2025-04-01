Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.'s Proprietary Product, KBI Flexi-Pave, is Once Again Chosen to Assist in the Preservation Efforts of Madeira Beach, Florida's Top Waterfront Attraction, John's Pass Village

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.'s (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries' proprietary product, KBI Flexi®-Pave, proves once again to be the supreme solution for infrastructure maintenance. Over the last half century, John's Pass Village has become the top waterfront destination in Maderia Beach, Florida, witnessing several hundred thousand visitors every year.

Along with its historical charm, scenic location, festivals, water attractions as well as a plethora of restaurants and shops, John's Pass Village serves as a prime example of walkability and urban planning and design, making it a star attraction for the local economy. In 2023, K.B. Industries was contracted by the City of Madeira Beach to complete a project for tree surrounds around the John's Pass Village area. The project was hailed a success for its innovative, environmentally friendly solution for groundwater recharge and stormwater management, particularly in this high-foot traffic area.

Megan Wepfer, Public Works Director for the City of Madeira Beach stated, "The City of Madeira Beach selected KBI Flexi®-Pave due to its low maintenance requirements, aesthetic appeal, and pervious properties, which help with water drainage and environmental sustainability. Before installing KBI Flexi®-Pave, city staff spent several hours each day removing trash and maintaining the landscaping. With the new installation, the cleanup in John's Pass Village now takes only about an hour. This significant reduction in maintenance time allows staff to focus on other essential tasks while keeping the area clean and visually appealing."

Amid the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, that dumped trillions of gallons of water onto the Sunshine State and left billions of dollars of property damage in their wake, KBI Flexi®-Pave illustrated its unique composition and the release of hydrostatic pressure from receding storm waters as it took the energy out of the water force, diffusing the water through its porosity rate of 3,000 gallons of water per hour per square foot, as confirmed by extensive third-party testing.

During the hurricane cleanup efforts, it was discovered that the KBI Flexi®-Pave surface had sustained no damage from the storms but had been pulled up in various areas by clawed debris removal machinery. At that time the City of Maderia Beach decided to not only fix the holes but also expand the project. This project consisted of laying an additional 10,000 square feet of KBI Flexi®-Pave around the trees and walk paths of John's Pass Village as well as over-rolling the former redwood-colored Flexi®-Pave to match the newly poured, stunning and eye-popping brick red color.

Megan Wepfer continued, "Installing KBI Flexi®-Pave in the landscape beds has eliminated trip hazards, enhancing safety for residents and visitors alike. Due to KBI Flexi®-Pave's success in John's Pass Village area, city staff have decided to expand its use to other areas around the city."

CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall, visited the project site during its completion and stated, "It is apparent that K.B. Flexi®-Pave's well-respected pedigree has garnered the attention of both City Engineers and Public Works Departments as they have come to recognize this tried and tested material over the last twenty-four years. Its value for new projects extends beyond functionality, beautification and use but also delivers a consistent return on investment from persistent maintenance costs."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

