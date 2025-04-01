Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 13:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chromalloy Appoints Chris Patterson as Director of Engine Trading for Chromalloy Material Solutions Operating Unit

Finanznachrichten News

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / Chromalloy is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Patterson as the new Director of Engine Trading at Chromalloy Material Solutions (CMS). Chris brings a wealth of aviation experience and engine expertise, having worked at an OEM, an Operator, and a Lessor. He brings a proven track record in business development, strategic transactions, and relationship management to the CMS team.

In his new role, Chris will be responsible for growing the CMS engine and module trading business by developing a network of buyers and sellers of aero engines. Chris will lead and develop a compelling and differentiated growth strategy and business plan focusing on legacy and mid-life engines, including PW4000, CF6-80C2, V2500, and CFM56.

Dave Chriske, President of CMS, stated, "Chris Patterson is a dynamic and results-driven professional with proven expertise in engine trading and strategic transactions. His strong technical and market knowledge align perfectly with Chromalloy's mission to be a world-class trading partner. We are thrilled to welcome him, and I look forward to his leadership as we grow our engine solutions business."

Chris holds an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a B.S. in Aviation Management from Purdue University. He has also completed professional development programs including Dale Carnegie Leadership Training, multiple Airbus Leadership Training Programs, and GE Six Sigma Green Belt Training.

Contact Information

Julie Sims
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
jsims@chromalloy.com
561.935.3571

.

SOURCE: Chromalloy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.