Chromalloy Appoints Chris Patterson as Director of Engine Trading for Chromalloy Material Solutions Operating Unit

Chromalloy is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Patterson as the new Director of Engine Trading at Chromalloy Material Solutions (CMS). Chris brings a wealth of aviation experience and engine expertise, having worked at an OEM, an Operator, and a Lessor. He brings a proven track record in business development, strategic transactions, and relationship management to the CMS team.

In his new role, Chris will be responsible for growing the CMS engine and module trading business by developing a network of buyers and sellers of aero engines. Chris will lead and develop a compelling and differentiated growth strategy and business plan focusing on legacy and mid-life engines, including PW4000, CF6-80C2, V2500, and CFM56.

Dave Chriske, President of CMS, stated, "Chris Patterson is a dynamic and results-driven professional with proven expertise in engine trading and strategic transactions. His strong technical and market knowledge align perfectly with Chromalloy's mission to be a world-class trading partner. We are thrilled to welcome him, and I look forward to his leadership as we grow our engine solutions business."

Chris holds an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a B.S. in Aviation Management from Purdue University. He has also completed professional development programs including Dale Carnegie Leadership Training, multiple Airbus Leadership Training Programs, and GE Six Sigma Green Belt Training.

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire