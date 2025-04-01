DataMetrex AI Ltd.: DataMetrex Signs LOI to Acquire Arbutus Health and Wellness Inc.

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Arbutus Health and Wellness Inc. ("Arbutus Health"), a multidisciplinary medical clinic in Vancouver Canada, on March 20, 2025.

Datametrex has agreed to acquire Arbutus Health for the Purchase Price of up to $1.1 million, which will be satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of common shares in the capital of Datametrex at $0.10 per share.

Arbutus Health provides walk-in services, family medicine, skin laser treatments, and other specialty healthcare services in a single location.

The transaction is not a Non-Arm's Length Transaction, and no finder's fees will be paid. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals. The Company will provide an update through a subsequent press release once a definitive agreement has been reached.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are pleased to take this strategic step in expanding our healthcare business. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the sector and aligns with our long-term growth strategy, allowing us on scale our operations and enhance service offerings."

Additionally, Datametrex announces that Richard Yoon has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective March 28, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Yoon for his contributions and leadership and wishes him the best in his future endeavors. The Board will begin the process of identifying a suitable replacement in due course and further updates will be announced in the future release.

About Arbutus Health

Arbutus Health is a multidisciplinary medical clinic designed to address wait times and fragmented care in Canada's health system. Walk-in services, family doctors, skin laser treatments, and other specialties are integrated under one roof to provide timely and comprehensive care without requiring multiple referrals. Staffed by licensed healthcare professionals, patient satisfaction will be enhanced through innovative, efficient, and high-quality healthcare solutions.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire