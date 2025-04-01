For the third year, Tampere is launching its Experience Tampere campaign. Applications are now open, and the city invites tech talents and startup founders to apply and join the campaign. Taking place from 9-13 June 2025, this campaign offers selected participants the chance to explore what it's like to live, work, and thrive in one of Finland's fastest-growing tech hubs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401179003/en/

Tampere is Finland's most loved city and one of the country's leading tech and startup hubs. Known for its industrial heritage, vibrant cultural scene and innovative spirit. Photo: Jousia Lappi, North Arrow Films, City of Tampere

Tampere may be a smaller city compared to major tech cities, but it punches well above its weight. With a booming technology scene, a growing startup ecosystem, and increasing demand for skilled professionals, Tampere is becoming an attractive destination for tech talents seeking new opportunities and a balanced working life, and for startup founders looking for a dynamic ecosystem to scale their ventures globally.

"Tampere offers the best of both worlds the energy and innovation of a growing tech hub, combined with the ease and comfort of a city where everything is close by," says Nuppu Suvanto, Service Manager at International House Tampere. "We're inviting tech professionals and startup founders to experience this firsthand, not just as visitors, but as part of our community even if just for a week."

Final candidates and their spouses/families will be invited to experience both professional and personal life in Tampere.

Highlights of the week include:

Opportunities to explore Tampere's vibrant lifestyle and work environment.

A carefully curated program showcasing Finland's renowned work-life balance.

Selected tech talents will have a final in-person interview and an opportunity to get to know the company and its team.

Selected startup founders can get to know the Startup Tampere ecosystem players, co-working spaces and hubs, startup services, accelerator programs, testbeds for rapid prototyping and POCs, technology ecosystems, etc.

With shorter workdays, longer holidays, and a family-friendly environment, Tampere offers an ideal setting for professionals looking to grow their careers without sacrificing quality of life. The program also welcomes participants to bring their families along to experience Tampere's cozy charm, safe neighborhoods, and get a taste of life in the happiest country in the world.

More information:

https://internationalhouse.tampere.fi/en/experience-tampere/

Tampere is Finland's most loved city and one of the country's leading tech and startup hubs. Known for its industrial heritage, vibrant cultural scene and innovative spirit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401179003/en/

Contacts:

Karen Ahtiainen

Business Coordinator, International House Tampere

karen.ahtiainen@tampere.fi

+358417313182