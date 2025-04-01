Valencia-Taghavi Family Law LLP: Valencia-Taghavi Family Law Proudly Attend the Inclusion Matters Heart to Heart Gala as Main Sponsor

On March 21, 2025, the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood hosted the highly anticipated Heart to Heart Gala, dedicated to advancing inclusion and social equity for children with disabilities. The event was a resounding success, with Valencia-Taghavi Family Law , co-founded by Benjamin Valencia and Roxana Taghavi, proudly attending as the main sponsor of the evening. Joining them in support of the cause were their spouses, Lymari and Tad, who helped celebrate this meaningful initiative.

The evening began with a cocktail reception, where guests enjoyed a red carpet welcome, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and a wine and spirits pull. Following the reception, a three-course dinner was served, and guests were treated to an inspiring awards program honoring Chelsie Hill, the founder of the Rollettes. The gala also featured captivating performances by choreographer Paul Barris and violinist Niv Ashkenazi, adding to the dynamic atmosphere of the event.

As proud sponsors, the Valencia-Taghavi co-founders were deeply moved by the evening's success and the opportunity to contribute to a cause they care about. "It was an honor to be part of such a powerful event that aligns perfectly with our values of compassion and inclusion," said Benjamin Valencia. "We are grateful to support the work of Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration, which plays such a vital role in creating inclusive spaces for children of all abilities."

Roxana Taghavi also shared her thoughts on the event, saying, "Being a part of this gala was truly inspiring. It's incredible to see so many people come together to support inclusion, and we are proud to be a part of a community that champions the rights and opportunities of all children."

The funds raised during the gala will directly benefit Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration's mission to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of play and connection, regardless of ability.

About Valencia-Taghavi Family Law

Valencia-Taghavi Family Law is a leading Los Angeles-based firm specializing in high-asset, high-conflict family law matters. Founded by Benjamin Valencia and Roxana Taghavi, the firm is committed to providing exceptional, results-driven legal representation with integrity and compassion. With a combined experience of over 50 years, the firm continues to serve clients through complex family law issues with personalized solutions.

About Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering inclusion and social equity for children with disabilities. Through its programs and inclusive playgrounds, the organization works to create an environment where children of all abilities can come together to play, learn, and grow.

For more information about Valencia-Taghavi Family Law, visit vtfamlaw.com .

For more information about Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration, visit inclusionmatters.org

Media Contact

Valencia-Taghavi Family Law

assistant@vtfamlaw.com

SOURCE: Valencia-Taghavi Family Law LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire