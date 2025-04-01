Cantargia appoints Morten Lind Jensen as Chief Medical Officer

Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced the appointment of Morten Lind Jensen, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

"I am extremely pleased that Morten has decided to join Cantargia. He brings experience and expertise within the development of treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that are critical for our continued journey, not the least with the CAN10 antibody," said Damian Marron, Interim CEO of Cantargia. "I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Dominique Tersago for her dedicated contribution and wish her good luck in her future career".

Morten Lind Jensen has an MD and PhD from Copenhagen University and a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the Royal College of Physicians in the UK. He joins Cantargia with extensive leadership in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. He has led clinical development programs in psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa, which directly aligns with Cantargia's CAN10 program targeting inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. Dr Lind Jensen's expertise ranges from early clinical development & translational medicine through to late-stage clinical programs and regulatory strategy and execution.

Following a short transition, Dominique Tersago, who has served as CMO since 2022, will leave Cantargia to pursue other opportunities.

For further information, please contact

Damian Marron, Interim CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments

Cantargia appoints Morten Lind Jensen as Chief Medical Officer

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire