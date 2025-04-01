Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

5 Towns Jewelry Buyers: NY Jeweler Protests DA's Refusal to Act, Offers $20K to Help Stop Jewelry Crime Ring

Finanznachrichten News

Business owner calls out Nassau DA Anne Donnelly for ignoring organized criminals targeting suburban stores; announces $20,000 reward.

MINEOLA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / On Tuesday, April 1, Cedarhurst jeweler Jacob Avital will publicly protest Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly's refusal to prosecute a NYC-based organized crime ring specifically targeting businesses across suburban Nassau County - including Sofia Jewelry, Maximillion Watches, Royal Gold Buyers, and others.

Donnelly

Donnelly
DA Anne Donnelly refusing to act on a known NYC-based jewelry fraud ring targeting Long Island businesses.

Multiple respected Long Island businesses have reported significant losses from highly sophisticated counterfeit jewelry scams involving fake Rolex and Cartier pieces. Despite substantial evidence provided directly to DA Donnelly - including verification of counterfeit items by major luxury brands - her office continues to take no meaningful action

Frustrated by Donnelly's ongoing refusal to protect local businesses, Avital has announced a $20,000 reward for information leading directly to arrests and prosecution of those involved.

"Long Island businesses shouldn't be forced to face organized NYC criminals alone," Avital stated. "Every day DA Donnelly delays, local businesses suffer real financial harm. It's outrageous that our communities remain vulnerable while criminals openly exploit us."

Avital invites journalists and community members to join the peaceful protest at Nassau County Court (262 Old Country Road, Mineola, NY) on Tuesday, April 1, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., where he'll share detailed evidence of the crimes and publicly call out DA Donnelly's inaction. He encourages local businesses to come forward and share their experiences.

For more information, https://www.justiceinny.com/

Media Contact:
Jacob Avital
(516) 212-5036
Media@justiceinNY.com
justiceinNY.com

.

SOURCE: 5 Towns Jewelry Buyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.