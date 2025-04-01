Biolage Professional Hair Spa Redefines Haircare With Restorative Wellness

Biolage , a salon haircare leader for over 30 years, introduces today Biolage Professional Hair Spa - precision-dosed, restorative haircare that harmonizes science with nature. Infused with high-potency actives - micro-filtered, fermented and distilled for maximum hair and scalp efficacy - this experience rejuvenates and uplifts, relaxing as it renews.

"Since our founding, Biolage has always been a pioneer within the professional haircare space. Formulas crafted with natural botanicals and powered by scientific expertise is how generations of hairdressers and consumers have fallen in love with Biolage," says Michael Sanchez, Vice President, Global Brand Lead. "The Biolage Professional Hair Spa builds upon this legacy and allows us to create a new space within haircare, where professional hair transformations combine with sensorial and relaxing experiences to let our consumers recharge their full selves."

By prioritizing moments of self-care both in and out of the shower, Biolage Professional Hair Spa continues to deliver trusted, efficacious and gentle formulas beloved by professionals. Committed to sustainability and social responsibility, the brand continues to empower professionals with the tools and education to build transformative hair spa experiences and foster client connections.

Biolage Professional Hair Spa is redefining haircare overall, prioritizing restorative wellness with intentionally crafted, modern and high-performance products starting with the brand's tagline and packaging. The new tagline "De-Stress, Re-Store, Re-New," encapsulates this sentiment. The re-stage is more than just a change in packaging - it speaks to how the brand is evolving to champion hair wellness and concentrating on the efficacy and trust of products, all while delivering on eco-friendly commitments.

While the beloved formulas remain unchanged, the focus sharpens on precision: Biolage Professional Hair Spa will lean into its micro-dosed concentrates for optimal hair restoration; each formulation has been meticulously crafted with microgram precision, highlighting two key ingredients: one rooted in science and the other in nature. This synergy ensures hair is restored and renewed with every use:

Color Last: Color Care Concentrate formulated to prevent color fade between hair appointments. Science ingredient: stearic acid Nature ingredient: soybean oil

Hydra Source : Hydration Concentrate formulated to deliver precise levels of hydration to quench dry hair of all types and textures. Science ingredient: micro-filtered hyaluronic acid Nature ingredient: fermented aloe vera

Scalp Sync: Balancing Concentrate formulated to rebalance the scalp's moisture and sebum production. Science ingredient: glycolic acid Nature ingredient: fermented tea blend

Smooth Proof: Anti-Frizz Concentrate formulated to hydrate and defend against environmental aggressors that cause frizz. Science ingredient: glycerin Nature ingredient: camellia oil

Strength Recovery: Strengthening Concentrate formulated to deliver instant strength to hair exposed to mechanical, heat and chemical sources. Science ingredient: olive oil-derived squalane Nature ingredient: vegan proteins

Ultra Hydra Source: Moisture Concentrate formulated for 72 hours of moisture and frizz control for very dry or coarse hair. Science ingredient: salicylic acid Nature ingredient: cupuaçu butter

Volume Boost : Volume Concentrate formulated to give immediate lift to fine, limp hair. Science ingredient: micro-filtered soy protein Nature ingredient: polymers



Building on its significant strides in eco-friendly packaging, Biolage Professional Hair Spa will further reduce its environmental impact with 100% recycled plastic bottles and caps, 15% less plastic usage and 8% more PCR materials. Additionally, the brand also introduces paper tubes for leave-in treatments, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability at every step. Additionally, all products remain vegan and Leaping Bunny-approved cruelty-free, and also maintain the brand's iconic signature fragrance.

Join us in experiencing the Biolage Professional Hair Spa transformation - available at Ulta , Amazon and JCPenney for consumers, and at Cosmoprof and SalonCentric for professionals beginning today, April 1, 2025. Learn more about Biolage Professional Hair Spa at Biolage.com .

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL HAIR SPA

Founded in 1990 by visionary hairdresser Arnie Miller, Biolage was built on the belief that hair's natural beauty should be nurtured through a powerful combination of nature and science. Since its inception, the brand has been committed to professional-grade, trusted formulas that deliver gentle yet efficacious results. Today, Biolage Professional Hair Spa continues this legacy by prioritizing the entirety of the consumer - creating moments of self-care and rejuvenation both in and out of the shower. With its mission to De-Stress, Re-Store and Re-New, Biolage pioneers the balance of science and nature, offering high-performance, precision-dosed formulas that restore hair while supporting the wellness of the self. Biolage remains dedicated to its sustainability commitments, reducing its environmental impact and empowering professionals with the tools and education to build transformative hair spa destinations that foster re-engagement with the salon. As always, the brand acts with intention to provide cruelty-free, eco-friendly products that are beloved by both professionals and consumers alike.

