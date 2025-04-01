Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Secures Inaugural $75 Million Investment Grade Corporate Note

Libertas Funding (Libertas), a growth capital provider specializing in sophisticated financial solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, today announced the successful closing of $75 million investment-grade corporate note financing. The proceeds from this transaction will be used for liquidity and working capital purposes.

The company offers a broad array of tailored short-term, revenue-based financing and term loan* options. Since its inception in September 2016, Libertas Funding has provided access to over $4 billion in funding to thousands of businesses and is recognized as one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of growth capital in the country.

"We are thrilled to announce the closing of our inaugural corporate note raise," said Gary Katcher, Libertas Executive Chairman and founder. "We greatly appreciate the support from our institutional investors and the confidence they have in our platform."

Randy Saluck, Libertas Chief Executive Officer, added, "This note financing provides us with a strong capital cushion and increased operational flexibility as we continue to fortify our balance sheet."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

About Libertas Funding, LLC

Established in 2016, Libertas Funding is a leading growth capital provider that has delivered over $4 billion in funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The company combines sophisticated technology with personalized service to provide businesses with rapid, strategic funding solutions that enable sustainable growth. Through its institutional-grade execution and relationship-based approach, Libertas has established itself as a trusted, long-term financial partner committed to client success. The company's advanced technology and expert industry knowledge ensure businesses receive swift access to the capital needed to thrive. For more information about Libertas' growth capital solutions, visit https://libertasfunding.com.



* Business term loans issued by WebBank.

SOURCE: Libertas Funding, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire