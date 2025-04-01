Epique Realty Celebrates Christopher Miller's Recognition as a 2025 HousingWire Rising Star

Epique Realty is delighted to announce that Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, has been recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Rising Star. This prestigious award recognizes 100 exceptional leaders under the age of 40 who are driving innovation and excellence across the mortgage, real estate, and fintech sectors.

"The Rising Stars award is a celebration of the incredible energy, innovation, and talent shaping the future of housing," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "This year's winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what's possible in the industry. Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry's future, and I can't wait to see how they continue to drive progress."

In just one year, Christopher's visionary leadership and steadfast dedication have been instrumental in Epique Realty's remarkable growth, expanding from 300 to nearly 4,000 agents across 36 states. His strategic direction has fueled the company's expansion and facilitated the delivery of over sixty free benefits, AI-powered tools, and a comprehensive support system, empowering agents to achieve their professional goals.

"At Epique, our mission is to empower agents to thrive, recognizing that their success elevates the entire industry," stated Christopher Miller, Rising Star Award recipient and COO of Epique Realty. "This recognition from HousingWire is a testament to the dedication of our incredible agents who make Epique truly extraordinary. I am deeply grateful and enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Pioneering an Agent-Centric Real Estate Model

Epique Realty's innovative model challenges conventional brokerage practices by offering incomparable resources, cutting-edge technology, and robust support, all at no cost to agents. Christopher has played a pivotal role in cultivating a dynamic culture of mentorship and professional development, ensuring that every agent and broker has the tools and support necessary for success.

"Chris' passion and leadership have been fundamental to Epique's success," remarked Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "He leads with compassion and consistently seeks innovative ways to support our agents. His recognition as a Rising Star is a well-deserved acknowledgment of his commitment to transforming the real estate industry."

Impacting Communities Beyond Business

Christopher's influence extends beyond operational excellence. He co-founded Epique Cares, a charitable initiative that provides support to agents and families during challenging times, and helped establish NEMO (Natural Disaster Relief Fund and Task Force) to aid communities affected by natural disasters. His dedication to making a positive social impact reflects the core values of Epique Realty.

"Chris' steadfast commitment to our agents and communities is a source of inspiration for all of us," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "His dedication to our Epique family has truly set a new benchmark in the industry. We are incredibly proud to see him receive this well-earned recognition."

Driving the Future of Real Estate

Under Christopher's strategic leadership, Epique Realty's momentum continues to accelerate. By fostering a collaborative family culture with an agent-first approach, providing transformative technology, and relentlessly pursuing innovation, Christopher and his co-founders are shaping a future where agents are empowered with freedom, resources, and support to achieve their aspirations.

"The energy, passion, and innovation at Epique are truly remarkable," Christopher concluded. "We are redefining the possibilities within the real estate industry, and I am incredibly excited about the journey ahead."

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is redefining the real estate brokerage with its groundbreaking agent-first model. By providing agents with exceptional tools, state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits and comprehensive support at no cost, Epique empowers agents to thrive and succeed in today's competitive market. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, mentorship, and integrity, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the country. BeEpique

For more information about Epique Realty and its mission to empower agents, visit JoinEpique.com

