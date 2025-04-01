West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Merlin Drilling to complete its Phase 2 drilling program at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon. The Phase 2 program is comprised of two potash specific drill holes totalling approximately 1,100m of core drilling. The program will include the extension of historic hole BA-001 by approximately 400m and the completion of new hole, BA-004 with a planned estimated final depth of 700m. Both holes are located at the project's North Target and will test the robust potash mineralization horizons laterally and at depth which are present in drillholes BA-002 and BA-003.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented "Millennial is excited to initiate its Phase 2 drilling program at our Banio Potash Project. Extending the historic drillhole BA-001 and drilling the new drillhole BA-004 has the potential to significantly boost the projects potash resources. Upon completion of the drilling an updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be completed which will form the foundation of the Feasibility Study set to begin in the coming months. Millennial has just closed a $4.9M financing round and is well funded to conduct the second drill program and complete a revised 43-101 resource estimate report after the drill program."

The Phase 2 drill program includes the extension of historic hole BA-001 to a depth of approximately 700m and the drilling of new hole BA-004 located 4km east of drillhole BA-001. Hole BA-001 was drilled to a depth of 364m in 2017 and was just entering the salt sequence when it intersected a localized slump feature with vertical bedding. The hole was terminated, however a revised interpretation based on extensive experience in the Gabon-Congo Basin indicates these local features are not extensive and Millennial's geological model suggests potash horizons are potentially present at depth.

Planed drillhole BA-004 is located approximately 4 km east of BA-001 and is designed to evaluate the lateral extent of the potash horizons into an untested area where seismic surveys support continuity of the potash horizons. The Company's geological model suggests the salt sequence should be intersected approximately 350m - 400m deep in the hole and will potentially host evaporite Cycles II to VIII which include numerous potash horizons in the form of carnallitite.

The objectives of the Phase 2 program are to evaluate the presence of potash-rich horizons at depth and laterally to provide additional data for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Identification of additional potash horizons outlined in Phase 2 may extend the combined strike length of know mineralization to 8,000m and can potentially add significant tonnage to the project resources with Indicated MRE currently at 657M tonnes grading 15.9% KCl and Inferred MRE at 1.159B tonnes grading 16% KCl (see Jan. 16, 2024 Press Release). In tandem with the potential resource increase, data from these two drillholes may allow upgrading of some resources from Indicated to Measured status and possibly shifting Inferred material to Indicated status.

The Phase 2 drill program will be completed in Q2, 2025 and will be followed by a revised Mineral Resource Estimate which is also planned for completion in Q2, 2025.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company, and is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

