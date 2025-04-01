Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to welcome Tara Amiri as a non-executive, independent Director, effective as of April 1, 2025. Ms. Amiri succeeds Mitchell Demeter, who has resigned as a Director of the Company but will continue to support Neptune as an advisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tara Amiri to the Neptune team. Her exceptional track record and comprehensive expertise in securities law and governance will be instrumental as we continue executing our strategic vision," commented Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune. "We would also like to thank Mitchell Demeter's effort and long-time commitment to the Company. I speak on behalf of the whole Board when I say it has been a pleasure working with him."

Tara is a lawyer with 15 years of experience and is a partner at Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP. Her practice focuses on corporate finance, securities, and mergers and acquisitions, serving clients across various sectors, including technology, mining, and life sciences. Tara holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Windsor.

Tara has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in Canada and The Canadian Legal Lexpert® Directory and in 2021 was named one of Lexpert®'s "Rising Stars: Leading Lawyers Under 40". She serves on the TSX Venture Exchange's local advisory committee and the Corporate Finance Stakeholder Forum of the BC Securities Commission. Additionally, she is Chair of the Board of Directors for Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland.

Ms. Amiri will also join the audit committee of the Company.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

