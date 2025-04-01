San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - MightyCall, a leading provider of call center software solutions, today announced the release of its High-availability Seamless Redundancy Infrastructure, an advanced system designed to guarantee uninterrupted call service even during peak usage periods.

Technical Innovation for Delivering Business Benefits

Unlike traditional setups that rely on single servers or backup systems, MightyCall's new infrastructure runs multiple servers simultaneously with real-time synchronization. This new architecture prevents any single point of failure from escalating - if one server experiences issues, another immediately takes over without any service interruption.

The system provides significant benefits for businesses of all sizes:

Uninterrupted Service Continuity : Constant server synchronization guarantees that any single point of failure is eliminated and has no effect on the quality of the connection.

: Constant server synchronization guarantees that any single point of failure is eliminated and has no effect on the quality of the connection. Reliable Peak Performance : The infrastructure easily handles high call volumes during holiday rushes and campaign spikes, keeping operations smooth during the busiest seasons.

: The infrastructure easily handles high call volumes during holiday rushes and campaign spikes, keeping operations smooth during the busiest seasons. Seamless Scalability : Businesses, from small with less than five agents to enterprises with hundreds, can scale without concerns about downtime.

: Businesses, from small with less than five agents to enterprises with hundreds, can scale without concerns about downtime. Global Reach: With servers in multiple locations, MightyCall delivers faster response times and meets local data compliance requirements worldwide.

"Our new High-Availability Seamless Redundancy Call Center infrastructure release is a major technical milestone for MightyCall. It forms the rock-solid foundation on which our entire product is built," said Dmitri Lepikhov, MightyCall CEO. "We use only dedicated, physical servers because they're more reliable than widely used virtual servers. Moreover, we run these servers in real-time sync through our always-active mechanism-ensuring zero downtime and built-in redundancy. This means our customers can trust that service quality will remain uninterrupted, even during peak periods. No matter how large or small their team is, they can count on 100% uptime and crystal-clear calls."

The new infrastructure represents a significant advancement in call center technology, differentiating MightyCall from competitors by utilizing a dynamic scaling approach on dedicated physical servers. These servers operate with a significant performance reserve capacity, enabling the system to handle unexpected surges in call volumes without compromising service quality.

About MightyCall

MightyCall combines professional call center software with user-friendly features designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Our cloud-based system requires no hardware, providing powerful functionality with simplicity. MightyCall enables SMBs to easily manage their setup and daily operations while maintaining the quality and range of enterprise-level features.

