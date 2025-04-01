Steane brings 20+ years of experience in mining to lead Ceibo's global expansion and redefine copper extraction for a sustainable future

Ceibo, a leading innovator in copper extraction technology, has appointed industry veteran Darryl Steane as its Chief Development Officer to drive global expansion and commercialization efforts. Steane brings decades of experience across mining operations, M&A, and investment strategy, positioning Ceibo to meet the surging global demand for copper.

Copper demand is skyrocketing as electrification and green energy initiatives accelerate, yet traditional extraction methods face economic and environmental limitations. Ceibo's breakthrough technology unlocks up to 80% of copper from sulfide ores on-site, previously considered unviable with current leaching technologies, offering miners a cost-effective way to maximize resources.

Steane has led major projects and investments across North and South America, Australia, Europe and Africa, with expertise in metals, including lead, zinc, copper, and manganese. At Ambler Metals, he served as President CEO. Previously, he held Corporate Development roles at South32 and spent 10+ years at BHP in key leadership roles for several transactions and capital investments as well as senior operational roles at multiple mines. Steane's appointment signals Ceibo's commitment to scaling its operations for commercialization and deploying its technology across the industry, expanding its global impact.

Having been an advisor to Ceibo for the past nine months, he now transitions into the Chief Development Officer role, further underscoring his confidence in the company's trajectory and technology. Based in Vancouver, he will oversee Ceibo's expansion efforts, global partnerships, and market strategy. "Darryl's leadership comes at a pivotal time for Ceibo as we scale to meet industry demand," said Cristóbal Undurraga, co-founder and CEO of Ceibo. "His extensive background in global mining operations, strategic investments and joint ventures will be instrumental in our mission to accelerate access to copper. His deep understanding of the mining industry will help us execute with greater speed, precision and impact."

"Ceibo's innovative technology is transformative, providing a new alternative to processing copper sulfide deposits domestically," said Steane. "Having worked across the mining industry, I recognize the critical need for solutions that boost copper output while extending mine life, reducing costs and reducing environmental impact. I'm excited to help drive Ceibo's expansion as we redefine copper extraction."

