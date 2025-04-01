Strategic investment accelerates innovative heating solutions to support global net-zero goals

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, has announced a strategic investment in BlueHeart Energy, a Netherlands-based startup developing a promising innovative heat pump technology. This investment demonstrates Copeland's focus on driving and enabling innovation that helps combat climate change and achieve net-zero emissions.

To meet the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as outlined in the Paris agreement, the International Energy Agency (EIA) projects that clean heat technologies like heat pumps must more than double to comprise 50% of global sales by 2030. Heat pumps alone have the potential to cut global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by at least 500 million tonnes by 2030.

Copeland's investment reflects its commitment to exploring and investing in cutting-edge technologies that address climate change and the challenges of heating and cooling in residential, commercial, cold chain and industrial environments. BlueHeart's novel thermo-acoustic-based heating technology has the potential to complement current compressor technologies with a compact design and quiet operation particularly suitable for smaller sized residences.

"We're pleased to announce our strategic investment in BlueHeart, whose innovative thermo-acoustic based heat pump technology complements our best-in-class scroll compressor portfolio," said Ross B. Shuster, CEO for Copeland. "This investment will assist BlueHeart in taking their novel technology to commercial readiness and reinforces Copeland's dedication to driving the global energy transition and delivering efficient, sustainable heating solutions worldwide."

"We're proud to announce this important strategic step together with Copeland. As a result, BlueHeart can take a major leap forward in bringing the BlueHeart system to market complemented and supported by a leading global partner," said Michiel Hartman, CEO for Blue Heart Energy. "This investment reinforces BlueHeart's dedication to scaling, industrialising and addressing its clients' application needs through our technology, delivering future-proof heating and cooling solutions worldwide."

Leveraging its decades of industry experience and technical expertise, Copeland will support BlueHeart's product development and market readiness efforts. This support will include assistance in design for manufacturing at scale, market insights, customer engagement strategies and access to established sales channels. These resources are aimed at accelerating technology development and commercial viability.

This investment aligns with Copeland's broader strategy to deliver sustainable and efficient heating solutions for diverse housing environments globally and underscores Copeland's dedication and mission to driving innovative solutions that contribute to the global energy transition.

The European Innovation Council Fund has also joined as a strategic investor, reaffirming the significant value and transformative potential of BlueHeart's technology.

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate friendly low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in more than 40 countries a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland.com.

About BlueHeart

BlueHeart Energy is a deep tech company which has developed and is currently bringing to market a thermos acoustic engine, named ''BlueHeart''. The system is climate friendly, safe and a future proof solution with some unique features such as low noise, no refrigerants and a large- and flexible operating window for residential space heating-, air-conditioning- and industrial applications. We have over 45 employees based in The Netherlands. For more information, visit blueheartenergy.com.

