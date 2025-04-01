ClariMed Inc. Honored with 2025 Great Place To Work Certification, Reflecting Human-Centered Culture

CHADDS FORD, Pa., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the first time. This recognition follows ClariMed's successful integration of two established consultancies from different countries-one from the United States and one from the United Kingdom-a transition that typically presents significant cultural and operational hurdles. By thoughtfully blending the strengths and values from both legacy organizations, ClariMed has established a unified workplace culture that resonates deeply with its team members across borders. This prestigious certification, determined by employee feedback, reveals that 92% of ClariMed employees consider their workplace exceptional-exceeding the average U.S. company rating by 36 percentage points and highlighting the company's success in fostering a human-centered environment both externally for clients and internally for its global team.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified as we consider employee experience a foundational priority in our organization," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "Our ability to deliver human-centered solutions for our clients begins with creating a human-centered workplace for our team. We owe our continued success to our dedicated employees across our global offices."

The certification results revealed exceptional insights about ClariMed's workplace culture. An outstanding 98% of employees reported that people care about each other at ClariMed, embodying the company's core value of caring and kindness. Furthermore, 95% of employees appreciated being given significant responsibility, felt their colleagues were willing to go the extra mile, and experienced a welcoming environment when joining the organization.

ClariMed's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture is rooted in its core brand philosophies. The company believes in "excellence accelerated" and has created an environment where caring, kindness, and thinking without boundaries are fundamental values.

"At ClariMed, we believe everyone has a voice and something valuable to contribute," said Katy Melanson, HR Manager at ClariMed. "Our culture is built on the principle that each team member has something to learn and something to teach."

Leya Bergquist, Associate Director of Human Factors, Site Lead Boston USA Office, added: "We foster an environment for people to become who they are meant to be by accepting, embracing, and celebrating them for all they are. This certification reflects our success in creating not just a workplace, but a community where innovation and excellence thrive."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

