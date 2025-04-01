Fluence Names Senior Vice President, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer, Strengthening Unified Organization to Drive Speed, Innovation, and Customer Value

ARLINGTON, Va., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, services, and asset optimization software, today announced the expansion of Mr. Peter Williams' current role to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer. In this expanded role, Mr. Williams will oversee the Company's unified product and supply chain organization, with the view of accelerating our product development cycle and continue strengthening our ability to offer solutions at competitive prices and unmatched capabilities.

"Peter has been an incredible asset to our team, successfully scaling Fluence's supply chain and manufacturing organization to the level of excellence we see today," said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. "We believe combining product and supply chain under Peter's strategic leadership will help ensure seamless integration of these critical areas, optimizing performance and speed to market. I'm confident that this unified approach will be instrumental in driving the success of Smartstack, Fluence's novel storage platform that provides a leading density offering in the market with exceptional performance capabilities."

"I'm honored to take on this new role and further strengthen the connection between product development and supply chain excellence at Fluence," said Mr. Williams. "The integration of these areas is essential to delivering industry-leading solutions like Smartstack. I look forward to leading this transformation and bringing even greater value to our stakeholders."

Mr. Williams has served as Fluence's Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and Manufacturing Officer since July 2023. Prior to joining Fluence, Mr. Williams served as Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG). Prior to joining Rogers Corporation, he spent twelve years with MKS Instruments Inc., serving as Vice President, Global Operations. Preceding his time with MKS Instruments Inc., Mr. Williams was with Photon Dynamics Inc as Senior Director, Operations and with Applied Materials, Inc. as Director, Operations. Mr. Williams earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from San Jose State University.



About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

