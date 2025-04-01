The global liquidity performance leader founded in France sees monumental growth

Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, has achieved a significant milestone in its continued mission to empower CFOs and Treasurers to maximize the power of their companies' cashflow and liquidity.

Today, Kyriba executives, team members, partners and customers are celebrating the 1000th customer go-live in France for the TP Group, a CAC 40-listed multinational pioneer in digital business services. The gathering takes place at the company's new office in the La Défense business district's iconic Tour Eqho building.

The moment follows Kyriba's significant growth globally, seeing four record-breaking quarters in 2024, amassing more than 3,000 customers, and exceeding 1,000 employees. In France, the company has seen 150% growth in its French client base over the past 10 years, and employs more than 300 team members in the region including inaugural team members from Kyriba's founding in France more than 24 years ago. Kyriba proudly serves customers across diverse industries, including such leading brands as Ubisoft International, Dassault Systèmes, Société Générale and Ledger.

"Kyriba has made incredible strides over the past two decades, including seeing our strongest growth to-date last year and ushering in a new chapter of expansion thanks to the support of BridgePoint and General Atlantic. While our company is proudly global, France remains both a foundational part of our history and an essential component of our future as we deliver unmatched market expertise and liquidity data intelligence to our customers," said Kyriba Chair and CEO Melissa Di Donato

TP Group, a nearly 50-year-old leading global digital business services company, serves many of the world's best brands across 170 countries. TP builds customer loyalty with a comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio that includes front office customer care, back-office functions, operations consulting, and high-value digital transformation services. The Kyriba transformation project enables TP to achieve the next level of cash security, automation, and visibility, powered by Kyriba's payments and cash functionalities.

Thierry Revah, TP Group's Director of Financing and Treasury, said: "As the industry leader across the 100+ markets TP serves, Kyriba was the obvious choice for its robust data-driven treasury and payment solutions. We are proud to mark this occasion in TP's home city and collaborate with Kyriba to enhance operational efficiency and improve liquidity management globally."

Anne-Sophie Gobert, TP Group's Head of Cash Management Digital Treasury, added: "TP consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy and process excellence. This approach is reflected in Kyriba's project: high tech and high touch to deliver results."

An early and enduring presence in France's finance, treasury and technology communities, Kyriba is an active member of the Association Française des Trésoriers d'Entreprise (AFTE). The company will be participating in such upcoming industry events as Universwifnet (May 27), Journées de l'AFTE (November 27-28), and Kyriba's own customer event, KLX Paris, slated for October 2.

About Kyriba

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba's real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments across multiple banks annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401089903/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

PR@kyriba.com