Prometheus Laboratories Launches New Anser Test for Risankizumab

New Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Test for Interleukin-23 Inhibitor

Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision-guided medicine, announces a new Anser® therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) test for risankizumab (RZB). Anser RZB is a clinically validated TDM testing solution that enables prescribers treating Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis patients to quantitatively measure drug and anti-drug antibody levels to guide their clinical decisions.

TDM has proven to be a useful and effective tool to optimize treatment management strategies as biologic response can vary significantly among equally dosed patients. In a study of adult Crohn's disease patients prescribed RZB, higher mean serum RZB concentrations were achieved in patients who obtained clinical and biochemical remission as compared to those who did not.1 Additionally, development of antibodies to risankizumab has been associated with lower RZB concentrations, reduced clinical response, hypersensitivity and infusion site reactions.2

"Prometheus is the originator and leader of TDM tests for biologic drugs. Our Anser tests have been the gold standard in clinical practice for many years" stated Prometheus President Patricia Vasquez. "With the growing use of risankizumab, we're pleased to provide treating clinicians with a test that allows them to monitor drug and antibody levels in these patients and enable studies to further explore the exposure-response relationship of RZB."

This launch demonstrates Prometheus Laboratories' leadership in the development of testing solutions and our commitment to providing tests of high clinical utility available to clinicians treating patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Anser tests utilize a proprietary drug-tolerant homogeneous mobility shift assay (HMSA) technology. The first study using Prometheus' HMSA technology to measure RZB in pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was published in Inflammatory Bowel Disease in 2024.3

References:

Roblin X et al. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2024 Nov;22(11):2340-2343.e2. Skyrizi® (risankizumab-rzaa): Prescribing information. AbbVie Inc. Accessed: January 27, 2025. Mahadevan U & Long M. Inflamm Bowel Dis. 2024 30):2240-2241. doi: 10.1093/ibd/izae182.

About Anser

Anser is a proprietary family of homogenous mobility shift assays used to optimize biologic and biosimilar therapy in autoimmune diseases. These tests simultaneously measure biologic drug and antidrug antibody levels in serum, and are available for therapeutic drug monitoring of adalimumab, infliximab, Ustekinumab, vedolizumab and Risankizumab. Anser testing was first launched in 2012 and has been cited in over 100 peer-reviewed publications or abstracts. Nearly 480,000 Anser tests have been performed for more than 220,000 unique patients.

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories has been a leading specialty clinical laboratory for 30 years. Our robust portfolio of improves the healthcare journey for individuals with immune-mediated and gastrointestinal diseases by empowering providers to diagnose, treat and help get their patients into remission faster with precision-guided care. For more information, visit the Prometheus website and follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Chrystal Johnson

Sr. Marketing & Events Specialist

Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

marketing@prometheuslabs.com

SOURCE: Prometheus Laboratories

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire