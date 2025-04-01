Tekumo, Inc: One Year Enterprise Case Study, Project "Onsite Excellence" Surpasses ROI Expectations

Driving Growth and Results: Transformative Success in Just 12 Months

Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the "Company") a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery is proud to announce the successful completion of Project "Onsite Excellence", a founding corporate hypothesis that has delivered exceptional results for our Fortune 1000 Global IT Services partner.

The project aimed to identify and immediately address onsite inefficiencies. Through innovative strategies, continuous improvements and adaptation of our leading-edge platform and solutions, and a dedicated team effort, Tekumo was able to pinpoint and eliminate down to the minute delays resulting in over $2.5M in savings over the last 12 months and ongoing savings for the life of the contract. This success underscores the company's commitment to excellence and its ability to drive a quantifiable bottom line impact for all clients.

Key Highlights of the Case Study:

Challenge: Time To Task issues, missed SLA's, Unidentified onsite delays

Solution: Implement Tekumo's Project Onsite Excellence

Results: During the 12 month study, over 29,000 work orders directly impacted resulting in over $2,500,000.00 in direct savings

Graham King, Tekumo's Chief Experience Officer, stated, "Tekumo has implemented over 50 system/process changes since we began working Project Onsite Excellence. Every change made, has been focused on and resulted in quality, efficiency and cost benefits."

"This success is a testament to our team's focus, expertise, and dedication," said Chief Revenue Officer, Derrick Youngblood. "We are thrilled to have identified meaningful, quantifiable, and scalable bottom-line impacts with the internal company mindset that we are just getting started."

About Tekumo

Tekumo offers an Onsite field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the push of "Data-to-the Edge" and the AI revolution. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by coordinating On-Demand local technician resources and service management with complete data visibility of service events.

Tekumo caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC: TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

Safe Harbor:

When we discuss our strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking statements under United States (US) securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

