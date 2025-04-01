Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures $3.2 Million Order to Expand the Optimus Drone Infrastructure in the UAE

UAE's Pioneering "Drone Box" Program, Powered by Ondas' Optimus System, is Designed to Establish a Permanent Infrastructure of Autonomous Drones Capable of Rapidly Responding to Public Safety and Emergency Incidents

Optimus Systems are Currently Deployed in the UAE Where Thousands of Flights Have Been Conducted

The Order Strengthens Ondas' Position as a Global Provider of Trusted Defense Technology, Homeland Security and Public Safety Solutions for Governmental and Critical Missions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that it has secured a $3.2 million purchase order from a governmental entity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new order supports the continued buildout of urban autonomous drone infrastructure in the UAE and expands the existing Optimus drone network, which is operated by the local government as part of its broader Safe and Smart City initiatives.

"We are witnessing the network effect of the Optimus drone network in UAE," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "The effectiveness of the Optimus System and its ability to reduce response times of emergency units have been proven during our operations there, and this order further validates the system's value. We are proud to support the UAE's leadership in Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology, which is also developing in the US. We believe that our Optimus system is the most mature and robust platform in the market and certified for such critical security operations. We look forward to replicating this success in other cities around the world."

This project is part of a pioneering "Drone Box" program, which is designed to establish a permanent infrastructure of autonomous drones capable of responding to public safety and emergency incidents within seconds. Powered by Ondas' Optimus System, the network facilitates aerial data collection, real-time video streaming, and mission automation across densely populated urban areas. The systems are currently deployed and have already conducted thousands of operational drone flights in support of critical governmental services.

Under this order, Ondas will supply additional Optimus Systems - each including an autonomous drone, a smart airbase, and advanced command-and-control software. These systems are specifically designed for urban environments and strategic facilities that require rapid security, monitoring, and emergency response. Each drone in the system is capable of performing a wide range of missions, utilizing interchangeable payloads and sensors, with all operations overseen remotely from a centralized command center.

The Optimus System has been deployed as drone infrastructure with real world autonomous security operations since 2021. Each Optimus System can autonomously launch, land, recharge, and swap payloads without human intervention, providing 24/7 non-stop aerial capabilities and covering areas of up to 30 square miles from a single airbase. This order reflects continued momentum for Ondas in global homeland security, public safety, and defense markets, reinforcing the Company's strategy to deliver critical, autonomous technology to governmental and private customers around the world.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Autonomous Systems, follow us on LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?

