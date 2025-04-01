Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that data acquisition for its Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey conducted by Caur Technologies at the Montauban Project is now complete. The geophones-deployed in early March across a 10 km² survey grid-will begin recovery this week, with data processing and interpretation to follow over the next four weeks.

Key Highlights:

Once retrieved, the data will be processed by Caur Technologies' technical team and interpreted over a four-week period to produce a comprehensive 3D model of Montauban's subsurface structure. Target Refinement & Risk Reduction: The ANT model will significantly enhance geological understanding of the deposit, reduce targeting risk, and inform high-priority drill targets for follow-up exploration.

Strategic Integration: The final 3D model will combine ANT data with regional geological mapping, historical drilling, and geochemical datasets to create the most complete interpretation of Montauban to date.

This marks a major milestone in ESGold's systematic exploration of Montauban, representing the first deep-sensing geophysical survey ever conducted on the polymetallic property. ANT is a passive seismic imaging method that allows for high-resolution 3D visualization of subsurface structures, including mineralized systems that may have been previously obscured by structural complexity or historical exploration limits.

The quality of the acquired data has exceeded expectations. Initially designed to map to 400 metres depth, current readings are expected to extend below 800 metres. The resulting interpretation will be integrated into Montauban's first fully integrated 3D geological model.

"This is a critical step forward in ESGold's mission to fully define the mineralized potential at Montauban," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "We are entering a new phase of discovery powered by cutting-edge imaging tools that will allow us to explore below the limits of historic drilling and uncover the full scope of the Montauban system. Our team is excited and looks forward to sharing results with the market before the end of the month."

About the ANT Survey

Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) is a non-intrusive seismic imaging technique that uses natural and man-made ground vibrations to develop 3D models of the subsurface. The geophones used in this survey, developed by Caur Technologies, are up to 10 times more sensitive than conventional nodal equipment, enabling clearer imaging at depth.

This advanced technology is expected to reveal structural features at depth and help identify previously unknown anomalies by measuring the size, shape, and continuity of mineralized zones within the surveyed area.

Next Steps:

The integrated dataset will be used to generate a comprehensive 3D subsurface model, which is expected to be completed before the end of April. This model will support the definition of high-priority drill targets and expand the geological understanding of Montauban along strike and at depth. Pending Updated Economic Assessment: In parallel, ESGold is finalizing an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to reflect current all-time-high gold and silver prices, providing an updated view of project economics and potential returns.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

