Toronto Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - From irresistible bounce to "va-va-voom" volume that keeps hair hydrated, having your hair in the clouds has never been more fun. NEXXUS® is taking flight with its new Hy-Volume Collection, a line designed to elevate hair volume to stylish new heights, while keeping hair health a top priority. Drawing inspiration from skincare and cosmetics to deliver healthy, bouncy volume, the brand has completely revolutionized what it means to achieve a voluminous style.

Anchored by cutting-edge protein science and technology, the Hy-Volume Collection introduces Hyaluronic Tubing and Air-Lift technologies meant to deliver dramatic, weightless volume that lasts up to 48 hours and delivers up to 2 inches of root lift and 3X more weightless, healthy volume versus untreated hair. With a simple, three-step system - shampoo, conditioner, and volumizing cloud foam - salon-quality body and bounce is just one "wash day" away.

The brand has tapped Academy Award-nominated actress, multi-platinum recording artist, and producer, Hailee Steinfeld as the face of its dynamic "Get Hy with NEXXUS" campaign, showcasing the star as she navigates all the ways "HY" hair can give you the power to totally transform your vibe, from officiating a bestie's wedding to looking badass in the boardroom. Between new roles, personal milestones, and creative opportunities, Hailee is stepping into a new era on cloud nine. And more than anyone, she knows that the key to feeling like you're "flying HY" is more than how your hair looks - it's about how your hair makes you feel. It's about the styles that lift you up and empower you to be your best self.

"I've had a lot of fun experimenting with different lengths and styles over the years, but the one look that always makes me feel my best is a big, voluminous blowout. That's why it's been such an incredible experience teaming up NEXXUS on this campaign," shared Hailee. "When I use the Hy-Volume Collection, I know I can get that bold and bouncy texture, while still keeping my hair's natural look and feel. As someone who's careful about the products I incorporate into my beauty routine, it's so nice to partner with a brand that cares so deeply about hair health and prioritizes best-in-class science and technology to make it happen."



The secret behind the Hy-Volume Collection? Hyaluronic acid, which puts the "HY" in Hy-Volume. No need for damaging backcombing or skipping conditioner in the name of volume - this science-backed formula delivers lift without compromising hair health. The shampoo and conditioner leverage the brand's first-ever Hyaluronic Tubing Technology, wrapping every strand in plumping polymers to create gravity-defying volume that lasts up to 48 hours. NEXXUS has taken inspiration from your favourite mascara's tubing technology - which helps to lift lashes - and brought it into the haircare space, to deliver the same instant volume and lift to your hair. And, because NEXXUS is all about taking hair to bold new heights, the brand's revolutionary Air-Lift Technology powers the Hy-Volume Cloud Foam. The breakthrough new formula creates space between strands that lifts hair from root to tip for extreme volume and weightless bounce, while shielding hair from heat and humidity.

"At NEXXUS, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in hair care," added Jessica Engelhardt, Head of NEXXUS Hair Care, North America. "With our deep expertise in protein science, we're constantly innovating to help people achieve their ultimate hair goals - without sacrificing hair health. For us, it's all about the hair long game. That's why we're so excited to have Hailee join us in this journey, inspiring others to embrace bold, voluminous styles while keeping their hair strong, healthy, and full of life."



A sky-"HY" product line requires a sky-"HY" debut. Get ready for takeoff, because Hailee is set to host a launch event for the NEXXUS Hy-Volume Collection on March 20 in Los Angeles, with additional buzz around the line continuing through a series of influencer and media activations.

"Volumizing products can be harsh and damaging to hair, which is why it was so important for us to create a line that delivers big results without compromising hydration or overall hair health," explained Beth Labrecque, Nexxus Scientist. "The Hy-Volume Collection is revolutionary, offering a unique combination of science and style. We applied the approach of hyaluronic acid-based skin care products and tubing mascaras on the market to create a truly unique hair care line that volumizes hair without weighing it down."

The Hy-Volume collection is now available on amazon.ca. To check out the "Get Hy with NEXXUS" video and learn more, visit nexxus.com or follow along with @nexxushaircare on TikTok and Instagram.

Nexxus Haircare



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10927/245010_nexxus1en.jpg

Nexxus Haircare



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10927/245010_0ec7999604134bc2_002full.jpg

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245010

SOURCE: Nexxus