London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (LSE: PCTN).

Picton Property Income (PCTN) has completed the £8.4m disposal of a vacant office building, which is to be redeveloped for student accommodation. The company completed three such sales in FY25, for an aggregate £51m (gross), at an average 5% premium to the March 2024 valuation. In addition to the valuation uplift, the sales significantly enhance earnings and provide opportunities for accretive capital deployment, including ongoing share repurchases.

