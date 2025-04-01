Alliance Entertainment Powers Record Store Day 2025 as Premier Distributor of Exclusive Vinyl Releases

PLANTATION, Fla., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, is proud to announce its pivotal role in the success of this year's upcoming Record Store Day, solidifying its position once again as the preferred partner for the distribution of exclusive vinyl releases. This year's event will see Alliance Entertainment shipping approximately 650,000 units of exclusive Record Store Day titles, an 8.3% increase over 2024, to the more than 1500 participating independent music retailers across the United States.

Shipments for Record Store Day 2025, taking place on April 12, 2025, have already commenced from Alliance Entertainment's state-of-the-art 867,000 sq. ft. Shepherdsville, KY Distribution Center. Using its proprietary vinyl sortation machines and advanced AutoStore technology, Alliance Entertainment enables rapid and accurate deliveries, empowering retailers to prepare for the big day.

"Alliance Entertainment takes much pride in our ability to quickly manage and deliver the more than 330 exclusive releases, compiling more than 650,000 units for Record Store Day 2025," said Ken Glaser, Senior Vice President of Sales at Alliance Entertainment. "Our independent record store business is a critical part of our overall business, and we are excited to see the growth within this class of trade continue year over year. More retailers continue to expand their vinyl offering and more and more record stores are opening around the country."

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), vinyl record sales in the U.S. reached 24.3 million units in the first half of 2024, representing a 10.7% increase year-over-year. The total value of these sales rose by 17% to $739.9 million during that period. This growth highlights the ongoing resurgence of vinyl in the U.S. and reinforces the importance of premium, collectible physical formats - a category where Alliance Entertainment plays a dominant role.

"This data reaffirms what we're seeing on the ground. Vinyl isn't just nostalgic - it's premium, collectible, and increasingly mainstream," added Glaser.

Michael Kurtz, Co-Founder of Record Store Day, stated, "With the explosion in the number of Record Store Day records being manufactured and shipped, it is extremely comforting to see Alliance's investment and commitment to distributing physical products. Even though we've had seventeen solid years of growth, we are pretty confident this year's Record Store Day will be our best."

Record Store Day has once again proven to be a significant event for music lovers and independent record stores alike. This year, the spotlight shines brightly on female artists as some of the most sought-after titles for Record Store Day 2025. Artists including Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams, and Laufey have captivated the Record Store Day demand. This is a welcome development for independent record stores as it has shown the industry's commitment and success in attracting a younger generation of consumers, who have grown to embrace the vinyl format. The efforts of record stores and record labels alike have successfully attracted a younger and more diverse generation of music enthusiasts, not only on Record Store Day, but throughout the year.

Alliance Entertainment's own AMPED Distribution will also play a major role in the 2025 event, releasing 67 unique Record Store Day titles with over 100,000 units made for the day. Key artist releases include MJ Lenderman (Anti), Rainbow Kitten Surprise aka RKS (RKS Recordings) and Anderson.Paak (Empire). AMPED distributed labels will also release classic artists including Tom Waits (Anti) and Tesla (Tesla Electric Co).

Record Store Day continues to captivate new generations of music lovers and collectors, and independent record stores will host a variety of exciting events to mark the special occasion. Many stores will feature live performances, raffles, exclusive sales, and other fun activities within their stores and throughout their communities. These events not only celebrate music but also highlight the vibrant and resilient spirit of independent record stores.

"Alliance Entertainment's commitment to delivering Record Store Day exclusive products and supporting the independent retail community remains unwavering," said Glaser. "We are thrilled to continue to play a crucial role in the distribution of this content to record stores, helping to create memorable experiences for music lovers everywhere."

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

