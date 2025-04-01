Softeon Recognized as a 2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics

Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced its inclusion in Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers for 2025.

This annual list honors technology companies that have demonstrated excellence in providing solutions to address the evolving challenges faced by logistics and supply chain professionals.

Inbound Logistics' editors evaluate candidates, considering innovation, customer success stories, and the ability to address current supply chain challenges. Of over 400 submissions, only 100 providers are selected, highlighting the competitive nature of this recognition.

"We are excited to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as a top technology provider," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "This honor highlights our commitment to delivering an industry-leading UI/UX experience and user-friendly systems that drive efficiency through ease of use and customer enablement. With a unique micro-tuning framework, advanced configuration wizards, and UI composability, we empower businesses to boost productivity, reduce costs, and simplify processes in today's dynamic supply chain environment."

Softeon's WMS is uniquely designed to scale from basic Level 1 facilities to highly complex Level 5 operations within a single solution, providing unparalleled simplicity and reliability across supply chain networks.

By prioritizing user-centric design, Softeon ensures that its systems are functional and intuitive, facilitating faster onboarding, reducing errors, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

This recognition by Inbound Logistics demonstrates Softeon's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains with confidence and agility.

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

