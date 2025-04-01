In Push to Keep Texas Schools Safe, SaferWatch Announces Partnership With North Texas Collegiate Academy

The Tuition-Free Public Charter School is Latest to Fortify School Safety Tech & Operations Using Exclusive SaferWatch Alert & Reporting Tools

In a powerful move to strengthen campus safety and empower staff, North Texas Collegiate Academy has partnered with SaferWatch, a leading safety and security platform, to give all school personnel instant access to emergency alert and reporting tools-because when it comes to school safety, every second counts.

With SaferWatch now active across North Texas Collegiate Academy campuses, staff members are equipped with real-time tools to handle a wide range of emergency situations. Whether it's an emergency drill, a campus evacuation, the need to report suspicious activity, or a real-time threat, SaferWatch ensures immediate communication with school leadership and emergency responders. The platform enables faster, more coordinated responses when it matters most. SaferWatch also adheres to all of the guidelines required of Alyssa's Law.

"The safety of our staff and students is my most important priority," said Dr. Lisa Stanley, Superintendent of North Texas Collegiate Academy. "I'm happy to partner with SaferWatch to allow all staff instant access for reporting any emergency situation. During times of crisis, seconds matter so this instant reporting feature is paramount."

SaferWatch empowers schools with advanced safety features, including mobile panic buttons , anonymous tip reporting, mass notifications, and integration with local 911 centers. These tools help streamline response efforts, improve situational awareness, and keep everyone on campus informed and protected.

"We are proud to support North Texas Collegiate Academy in creating a safer learning environment for everyone," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "When schools invest in proactive safety technology like SaferWatch, they are investing in peace of mind for students, families, and staff alike. We're honored to be part of that commitment."

With safety at the forefront, North Texas Collegiate Academy is setting a strong example for other schools across the state - demonstrating that preparedness, communication, and technology can save lives.

About North Texas Collegiate Academy

North Texas Collegiate Academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in Denton, Little Elm, and Lewisville. With a commitment to academic excellence and student-centered support, the academy equips learners for success in college, career, and life. https://www.ntxca.org/

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a robust safety platform used by schools, government agencies, and organizations nationwide. Designed to improve emergency response and enhance communication, SaferWatch provides the tools needed to keep communities informed, connected, and protected - especially when it matters most. To learn more or schedule a live demo please visit SaferWatchApp.com .

SOURCE: SaferWatch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire