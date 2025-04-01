Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Autris (OTC: AUTR) ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of freedom and self-sustainability oriented communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean is pleased to announce the appointment of Mikkel Thorup to the Board of Directors and the acquisition by entities he controls of a 5% shareholding in Autris.

Mikkel Thorup is the world's most sought-after expat consultant. He focuses on helping high-net-worth private clients to legally mitigate tax liabilities, obtain a second residency and citizenship, and assemble a portfolio of foreign investments, including international real estate, timber plantations, agricultural land and other hard-money tangible assets.

Mr. Thorup commented on his investment in Autris saying, "I am a big believer in what Autris is doing and their vision for the future and it is truly aligned with what my clients are looking for. I look forward to being a part of the Board and am putting my money where my mouth is by becoming a substantial shareholder in the company."

Patrick Hiebert, CEO of Autris commented, "We are extremely pleased to be able to attract such a talent to our Board of Directors and look forward to Mikkel's invaluable insight and guidance."

Mr. Thorup acquired 13,750,000 restricted common shares in a private transaction between our CEO, Mr. Patrick Hiebert, and entities Mr. Thorup controls.

Further Information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

