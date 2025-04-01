Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - On April 1, the fourth season of GWcycles, the international cycling campaign led by global logistics leader Gebrüder Weiss launches into action. Cycling for the Seas is the rallying call for cycling enthusiasts worldwide to hit the saddle together - and pedal with purpose until October 31. Front and center in the campaign is the joy of putting miles on legs and air in lungs. The company's goal is to connect people across nations and raise awareness of sustainable mobility. Last year, participants around the world covered over 810,000 kilometers (503310 miles) - the equivalent of cycling to the moon and back.

New in 2025: cycle longer, celebrate success faster

This year's campaign is running a month longer than usual, wrapping up on October 31. Additionally, the individual competition now features shorter distances - meaning participants can reach prize milestones even faster. Kilometer/Mile totals are tracked using the new version of the Radbonus app, available for free from app stores. A key highlight of the new season is that for every 100,000 kilometers (62137 miles) cycled collectively, the company's new partner, CleanHub, will remove a ton of plastic waste from rivers and coastal regions of Southeast Asia. The organization is actively committed to reducing plastic pollution in particularly vulnerable regions.

GWcycles welcomes riders at all levels - from recreational cruisers to long-distance professionals. In addition to the rewarding feeling of contributing to a meaningful cause, participants will also have the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The 300 most active riders by the end of the campaign will be entered into a drawing for a high-quality gravel bike, while the top-ranked cyclist will score an exclusive Gebrüder Weiss winner's jersey. Register now and start pedaling! www.gw-world.com/gwcycles





GWcycles is ready to roll in 2025: The "Cycling for the Seas" message calls on enthusiast riders worldwide to take to the saddle from April 1 to October 31. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10370/246830_673f522d54a5d959_003full.jpg





Cycling fans outside the Gebrüder Weiss Head Office in Lauterach (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10370/246830_673f522d54a5d959_004full.jpg





For every 100,000 kilometers cycled collectively, one ton of plastic waste will be removed from rivers and coastal regions in South-East Asia by our new cooperation partner CleanHub. (Source: Clean Hub)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10370/246830_673f522d54a5d959_005full.jpg





Many kilometers were also pedaled in a duathlon in Malaysia in 2024. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10370/246830_673f522d54a5d959_006full.jpg





Colleagues in Singapore were among those who took part in the 2024 campaign. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10370/246830_673f522d54a5d959_007full.jpg

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,700 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us.

https://www.gw-world.com/us/newsroom

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246830

SOURCE: Gebrüder Weiss