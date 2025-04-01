ParkourSC, a leader in AI-driven supply chain dynamic decision intelligence solutions, today announced it will take an active leadership role at LogiPharma 2025, the world's leading life sciences supply chain event. ParkourSC will host and moderate a high-profile panel discussion featuring industry leaders and deliver an interactive masterclass featuring real-world supply chain use cases with innovative AI agents in action. Taking place April 8-10 at the Centre de Congrès de Lyon, France, the event brings together over 900 senior supply chain executives from global pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.

"Life sciences supply chains face unparalleled complexity-from regulatory compliance to patient-critical delivery timing," said Mark Talens, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Solutions Officer at ParkourSC. "At LogiPharma, we'll demonstrate how dynamic decision intelligence is transforming life sciences supply chains from reactive to predictive, helping ensure critical therapies reach patients when needed."

Panel Discussion

ParkourSC will be moderating the panel, "Turning Off the AI Hype Machine: How to Identify Current Workable, Implementable and Scalable Industry Use Cases in Pharma and Med Dev Supply Chains." Scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 at 10:25am, the discussion will explore the current and near-future role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving life sciences supply chain operations and why the industry must embrace imperfection (of data, people and processes) in order to take advantage of AI, and more. Participants include:

Mark Talens, EVP and Chief Strategy Solutions Officer, ParkourSC

Richard Ettl, CEO, Skycell AG

Sebastian Lucas, VP International Performance Customer CoE, Zoetis

Brian Thornley, VP Global Supply Chain Excellence, Moderna

Masterclass

ParkourSC will deliver the Masterclass, "A Day in the Life of a Smart Supply Chain: Augmented with AI Agents" exploring how an AI-agent would augment the Supply Chain professional. Attendees will see how AI agents drive real-time decisions, optimize workflows, and automate responses to prevent disruptions, balance inventory, and accelerate decision-making unlocking speed, scale, and agility like never before. The masterclass is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 at 11:45am.

ParkourSC will be showcasing its latest solutions innovations at booth #83.

