Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of new Family Plans for several of its consumer security product lines. The new plans offer the industry's first option for personalizing and centrally managing security, identity protection, and privacy solution based on a family member's unique role and digital life protection needs. This innovation addresses the need for personalized security across multiple devices as cybercrime and online fraud increase globally.

Online scams and fraud continue to escalate at an alarming rate. According to The Global State of Scams Report 2024, financial losses due to scams have surpassed an astounding one trillion US dollars. Additionally, in the Bitdefender 2024 Cybersecurity Assessment Report, nearly a quarter of the 7,000+ respondents (24.3%) surveyed said they suffered at least one security event over the last 12 months.

Bitdefender Family Plans set a new benchmark for family-centric security that moves well beyond simple plan-sharing models to more personalized and collaborative security management for up to five family members. Using an intuitive and easy to navigate dashboard, family members are assigned specific roles based on age, types of devices used, types of security and privacy solutions needed, content permissions and more. For example, parents can monitor and control web content and screen time for children and teens, while adult family members maintain full privacy and control over their own accounts and devices.

Through the dashboard, a Family Manager oversees all Bitdefender security settings and permissions, product updates, device tracking, billing, and the management of other family members no matter their location. An option for a Secondary Manager role allows for shared security administration, adding flexibility and greater ease of use.

Bitdefender Family Plans define four distinct user roles, each designed to balance security, privacy, and autonomy:

Family Manager:Holds an individual Bitdefender account with full control over product subscriptions, family security settings, and management responsibilities.

Adult Members: Have their own accounts and control privacy over online content, personal banking/financial information, and applications. Adults can be assigned as Secondary Managers to assist with family security oversight.

Teenagers: Benefit from the same security features as adult members, enjoying a degree of autonomy while remaining under the supportive guidance of the Family Manager.

Children:Have secure, supervised profiles that help ensure a safe online experience under the full control of the Family Manager and Secondary Managers. Their activities, including online content, screen time, and application usage, are carefully monitored to maintain a protected digital environment.

"With cybercrime on the rise, each member in a household introduces potential security risks, making comprehensive protection for families more critical than ever," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender's new Family Plans are a game-changer, providing maximum protection, seamless management, and a balanced approach to security that safeguards families without infringing on personal privacy. We are empowering families with an easy-to-use yet powerful security solution that adapts to their unique needs."

Availability

Bitdefender new Family Plans are available now as part of Total Security, Premium Security, and Ultimate Security product lines. For more information, visit here.

