Strategic partnership will supply GPUs to top AI labs across Europe

Fluidstack, the AI cloud platform trusted by the world's leading AI companies, and Macquarie Group (Macquarie), via its Specialised and Asset Finance division within Commodities and Global Markets, today announced a strategic GPU financing deal to supply GPUs to premier AI research labs across Europe.

"This partnership with Macquarie marks an important step forward for Fluidstack and the broader AI ecosystem," said César Maklary, Co-Founder and President of Fluidstack. "By combining Macquarie's expertise in asset-backed financing with our high-performance AI cloud platform, we're enabling leading AI labs to access cutting-edge compute without typical multi-year contracts. It's a powerful model that aligns with the pace and scale of AI innovation."

The financing structure, secured by the GPUs themselves, allows Fluidstack to provide AI compute to customers like Mistral, Character.AI, and Poolside without the burden of long-term commitments. This flexibility is critical as AI labs scale their infrastructure for training and deploying next-generation models.

"Fluidstack's dedication to supporting AI research aligns with our vision for innovative financing solutions," said Lou Tricarico, Managing Director in Macquarie's Specialised and Asset Finance division. "Together, we're setting a new standard for how AI infrastructure can be funded and deployed."

Fluidstack and Macquarie's Specialised and Asset Finance team plan to expand their collaboration, with a focus on developing new financing models tailored to the unique needs of AI companies. Both organisations see Europe as a significant opportunity for future investments in AI infrastructure, particularly as the region accelerates its adoption of advanced AI technologies.

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, the company powers leading AI labs, including Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. With over 100,000 GPUs under management, Fluidstack delivers rapid access to exascale compute within days-enabling seamless multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads. To learn more, visit www.fluidstack.io.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global financial services group providing clients with asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, specialist advice and access to capital and principal investment

Macquarie Specialised and Asset Finance, a division within Macquarie Group's Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) business, is a global provider of specialist finance and asset management solutions. Our expertise enables us to develop innovative finance solutions across a range of industries around the globe. CGM has more than 40 years of partnering with our clients to provide capital and financing, risk management, market access, and physical execution and logistics solutions across commodities, financial markets and asset finance sectors.

For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.

