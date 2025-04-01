Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water)-Ireland's national water utility-has selected Tetra Tech as part of a joint venture comprising Tetra Tech's RPS operations, AtkinsRéalis, and Long O'Donnell to provide technical services to expand the water treatment capacity and distribution network in Ireland.

Tetra Tech will apply our Leading with Science approach to design high-end, environmentally sustainable water infrastructure for the Water Supply Project, Eastern and Midlands Region. Tetra Tech's teams will leverage evidence-based solutions to develop a new water treatment plant, pumping stations, and more than 170 kilometers of pipeline network. Our work on this critical national infrastructure project will help address the water supply needs for up to 50 percent of Ireland's population.

"Tetra Tech's team, through our RPS operations, has decades of experience supporting water infrastructure improvements to meet the needs of communities across Ireland," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to supporting Uisce Éireann to deliver this once-in-a-generation water infrastructure project."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

