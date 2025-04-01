Supporting the heated competition of Japan men's and women's national volleyball team as Top Partner

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that as of April 2025 it has extended its official sponsorship deal with the Japan Volleyball Association (President: Shunichi Kawai; Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; JVA, below), continuing Capcom's role as a JVA Top Partner for both the Japan men's and women's national volleyball teams.

With its corporate philosophy of being a Creator of Entertainment Culture that Stimulates Your Senses, Capcom aims to contribute to building a richer society by delivering smiles and excitement to more than 220 countries and regions around the world through its superior game content. Guided by this philosophy, Capcom shares the JVA's goal of fostering humanity while contributing to the healthy development of children and young people, as well as the mental and physical growth of the nation, through the greater promotion and advancement of the sport of volleyball. Therefore, Capcom decided to continue to support the JVA as Top Partner.

Capcom will further support the Japan men's and women's national volleyball and beach volleyball teams, as well as the various activities carried out by the JVA to advance the sport of volleyball among people of all ages. Additionally, Capcom will join with fans as they cheer on the heated matches that unfold at the KAITORI DAIKICHI Volleyball Nations League 2025 Chiba, which begins July 9, as the teams take aim for the world's top spot from Chiba.

Driven by its philosophy of being a Creator of Entertainment Culture that Stimulates Your Senses, Capcom will work as a responsible corporate citizen to continue promoting both sports and culture.

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

